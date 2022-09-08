chuck the dog

Chuck the dog isn't too hairy and wants to be adopted. 

 (Courtesy photo)

Just as we thought summer was winding down, the temperature is again near 100 degrees. Summers are hotter and longer than they used to be, which makes me wonder — is it too hot here for furry dogs?

Of course, most of my friends are mixes. If the main breed is a husky, malamute, Saint Bernard, Akita, or even a shepherd mix, they are hairy! They’re happy and comfortable when they can romp in the snow. In the summer, they’re probably happier hiking at high altitudes or jumping in a lake or river. But, what about those long summer afternoons when the sun is beating down, and the heat rises to uncomfortable? Since that is becoming more common here in Colorado, should you avoid adopting one of these hairy dogs?



