Hispanic Affairs Project and the Ute Indian Museum want to tap into the diverse cultures in Montrose.
The two organizations are partnering for Culture Fest, a one-day community celebration that invites segments of the population to celebrate and explore different cultural and ethnic backgrounds.
Culture Fest will take place at the Ute Indian Museum in September and is the first in Montrose. Karen Sherman Perez, the community relations and development director for HAP, picked up on the idea from Mesa County Libraries, which has hosted its version of Culture Fest annually for over 15 years.
People from countries such as El Salvador, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, France and others have made their way to the Libraries’ Culture Fest in recent years. In 2019, more than 16 counties were represented by residents with ties to those locations.
The event showcases a variety of traditions, languages, food and art with the intent to provide a better understanding of each culture and community.
Sherman Perez, and CJ Brafford, director of the Ute Indian Museum, want to replicate that representation in Montrose.
“Beyond the Hispanic, Latino community, which we know represent a significant portion of the population, we know we have people from the Philippines, a Nepalese community, and folks from Tibet and Poland and places around the globe,” Sherman Perez said. “I’m not sure people realize and appreciate that about Montrose. Hopefully this event will be a starting point to bring that recognition to the community.”
Brafford reached out to HAP before the start of the pandemic, inquiring about the possibility of a Montrose Culture Fest. HAP, aware of the diverse population in Montrose, was on board. Sherman Perez said event festivities in Montrose during Cinco de Mayo often drew considerable interest.
For Culture Fest, Sherman Perez and Brafford want to recruit community members who represent different cultures and backgrounds to host informational booths, present artistic performances or sell food and beverages. Each offering would contain representation to a specific culture and community.
“It’s (about) bringing unity and bringing us together as one,” Brafford said. “We are diverse and we live in a diverse universe. Culture Fest is like bringing out the diversity, unity, voices, culture and history to bring cultural awareness for a better understanding.”
The event is also expected to feature music, dancing and storytelling. People who host booths can share artwork, photos, crafts and more. But the event’s tagline is simple: educate and appreciate, Sherman Perez said.
“It’s an opportunity to educate people about where the places people come from and are making Montrose their new home,” she said. “Those people come from diverse backgrounds and have a lot to share, but oftentimes we don’t have that information or don’t know anything about it.
“The appreciation piece is really around acknowledging the diversity that exists and appreciating it because I think our ethnic diversity makes our community much stronger.”
Using the Ute Indian Museum as the host site for the event also takes part in the message the event intends to share.
“Our community is built on Ute land,” Sherman Perez said. “The Ute Indian Museum is a precious resource and a huge asset to our community. It was a natural fit for us to collaborate with the museum to recognize the people who were here before us and who are still living and contributing to our region, as well as those who have come afterwards.”
Sherman Perez said it’s the organizations’ hope to turn Culture Fest into an annual event while also finding ways to host smaller, cultural-centric events throughout the year.
Brafford wants to turn Culture Fest into a signature event.
“We all come from somewhere. We all have our stories and voices and we all have a background,” Brafford said. “We’re all diverse with our beliefs and who we are.”
For more information on Culture Fest, contact Sherman Perez at karen@hapgj.org or Brafford at cj.brafford@state.co.us. Hispanic Affairs Project can be reached at 970-249-4115. The Ute Indian Museum can be reached at 970-249-3098.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press