Haven House Transitional Living Center is seeking new and gently used toys, electronics, small appliances, household decor, clothing, jewelry, baubles and more for its annual Shepherd’s Shopping Spree.
Haven House provides transitional housing and support programs to help families out of homelessness. Each year, it holds the shopping spree, allowing the children of Haven House to trade a “golden ticket” they earn performing chores for items they can give to their family members as gifts. To earn the ticket this year, each family had to clean up five 55-gallon bags of leaves from Haven House.
There is a particular need this year for gift items suitable for men and teens. Haven House will also accept gift cards that teens can use; these can be dropped at the office on North River Road, Olathe, or call 970-323-5280.
Other items can be dropped in donation boxes in these locations:
• Busy Corner, Bank of Colorado, Rachelle Richman Dental Office in Olathe;
• Murdoch’s, Black Dog Rentals, First Light, Dalby & Wendland, Pediatric Associates and the PIC Place in Montrose;
• CB’s Tavern, Mesa Rentals, State Farm, The Stockyards restaurant and Alpine Bank in Delta;
• Citizens Bank and Ridgway Elementary School in Ridgway.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone