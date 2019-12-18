Local law enforcement and public safety agencies are again teaming up to step in for Santa on behalf of selected needy kids, who on Saturday will enjoy a sponsored shopping trip.
Heroes for Kids uses donations given throughout the year and works with local schools to help children whose families aren’t always able to provide Christmas gifts.
This year, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Montrose Police Department, Montrose Fire Protection District, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Hellfighters private firefighting service and the Olathe Police Department are among the entities who will meet up with the kids at 9 a.m. Saturday and take them from the MCSO to McDonald’s on South Townsend Avenue for a breakfast.
After, they will convoy to Target for shopping; the children can buy up to a certain amount, either for themselves or others.
The kids will also get help wrapping their gifts.
People associated with public safety agencies, such as dispatchers, also pitch in to make the day bright.
“It’s a combined effort of all our heroes in the Uncompahgre Valley,” Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
Donations may be made to help fund future Heroes for Kids events. Drop off or a mail a check to: Heroes for Kids, care of Montrose Police Department, 434 S. First St., Montrose CO, 81401.
