Scholarship recipients

Charley Perkins from Hotchkiss High School and Hailey Emmons from Paonia High School were each awarded a $1,000 grant-in-aide to help offset their freshman year tuition cost. (Submitted photo/Wendy Burrell)

Staff report

Chi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma recently announced two scholarship recipients. Charley Perkins from Hotchkiss High School, and Hailey Emmons from Paonia High School were each awarded a $1,000 grant-in-aide to help defray their freshman year tuition.

Charley will attend CSU in Fort Collins to pursue a degree in Agriculture Education. Hailey plans to major in Music Education at Pepperdine University in California.

Chi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma awards scholarships each year to female high school graduates from Montrose or Delta Counties who plan to enter the field of education. Delta Kappa Gamma is an international philanthropic organization for women educators.

