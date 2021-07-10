Staff report
Chi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma recently announced two scholarship recipients. Charley Perkins from Hotchkiss High School, and Hailey Emmons from Paonia High School were each awarded a $1,000 grant-in-aide to help defray their freshman year tuition.
Charley will attend CSU in Fort Collins to pursue a degree in Agriculture Education. Hailey plans to major in Music Education at Pepperdine University in California.
Chi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma awards scholarships each year to female high school graduates from Montrose or Delta Counties who plan to enter the field of education. Delta Kappa Gamma is an international philanthropic organization for women educators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.