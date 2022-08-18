fort lewis school abuse

A view of the Fort Lewis Indian boarding school in an undated photo. 

 (History Colorado)

History Colorado will spend the next year investigating student abuses and other experiences at the former federal Indian boarding school in Hesperus, as directed by state law.

Colorado House Bill 22-1327 establishes a History Colorado research program intended to improve Coloradans’ understanding of abuses at the former boarding school at Fort Lewis, as well as others like it. The program seeks to learn about “the victimization of families of youth forced to attend the boarding schools and the intergenerational impacts of the abuse,” according to the bill’s language. 



