election workers processing ballots

Election workers process ballots in El Paso County, Colorado, on Nov. 8, 2022. 

 (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline)

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado remains locked in an unexpectedly close battle for reelection against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the 3rd Congressional District, with Boebert leading by 794 votes in unofficial results as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

Approximately 5,000 ballots remained to be counted in Pueblo County, according to figures provided by county elections officials, in what appeared to be the largest batch of outstanding votes in the 27-county 3rd District. Other counties may have smaller numbers of unprocessed ballots, and elections officials can accept ballots mailed from members of military and other overseas voters until Nov. 16.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?