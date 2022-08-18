joe biden climatebill

President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tour the National Renewable Energy Laboratory Flatirons Campus in Arvada, Colorado, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. 

 (Adam Schultz/The White House/U.S. government works)

With a signature from President Joe Biden on Tuesday, congressional Democrats’ $369 billion package of spending to fight climate change became law — and federal officials say it won’t be long before Colorado and other states start to see the benefits.

“We will see some impacts immediately,” Michael Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, said in a call with reporters Wednesday. “A good example is the tax credits for new electric vehicles — once the president signed the dotted line, that tax credit was made available for new vehicles all across the country.”



