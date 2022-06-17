Two men died on rural Colorado 141 in a high-speed crash when their Porsche went off the road, over a fence and rolled multiple times Thursday, June 16.
Larry Chachko, 44, and Michael Mroz, 38, both of Illinois, died at the scene in Dry Creek Basin, about 15 miles west of Norwood. San Miguel County Coroner Emil Sante released the victims’ names Friday morning.
Chachko and Mroz were part of the Crown Rally luxury auto enthusiast group as the rally passed through the area, apparently bound for Santa Fe.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of two members of our rally family who passed away yesterday in a single car incident,” a post on Crown Rally’s Facebook page reads.
“Larry and Mike have touched so many lives in and outside of the car community, and we will miss them dearly. Our sincere condolences go out to their families and friends.”
San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said Friday other rally participants witnessed the brutal crash. He expressed condolences to the men’s survivors.
“I’m glad nobody else was injured,” Masters also said. “It was a pretty horrific scene.”
The crash remains under investigation, however, he said the Colorado State Patrol’s initial assessment put the speed at the time of the crash at about 140 mph, more than twice the maximum speed limit on 141.
“I am terribly sorry these two men were killed in what was a preventable incident,” Masters said in a statement Thursday.
“And I don’t appreciate what amounts to reckless and intentional disregard for the people of our county. They could have killed an innocent motorist. Crown Rally needs to re-think what they’re doing out on the roads.”
Even going 15 mph over the speed limit on parts of the road is dangerous, because of swells in the road, and variable conditions, such as those posed when wildlife and livestock stray onto the highway.
“It’s not an autobahn. It’s a rural, Colorado road. It’s not perfectly designed for a raceway. It’s designed for what the speed limit is,” Masters said Friday.
“It’s deceiving. It looks straight, like there’s a limited amount of traffic. We’ve had other incidents on the road where people either complain about excessive speed, or people have been killed while driving on it at excessive speeds.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
