Can anyone score on Montrose?
How are teams going to move the ball against the Indians’ defense?
That’s what has plagued opponents so far this season as the Montrose High School football team remains undefeated thanks in part to its defense.
Look no further than the Indians’ last game, as Palisade tried all different kinds of options, but none of them worked.
The Bulldogs’ attempts were:
Running the ball between the tackles. Nope, the running backs couldn’t find any open space, and the Indians defensive line pushed them back.
Then they thought, “OK, how about we attempt to throw or run the ball on the outside?” That didn’t work either. Cornerbacks Aaron Dietrich and Emmert Kastendieck showed off their strong open-field tackling skills, and those plays went nowhere.
The last option has to be throwing the ball down the field, right? No, that doesn’t work either. Montrose DB Eli Evans snagged such a pass intended for a Palisade receiver before returning into Bulldog territory which set up the Indians’ first score.
Montrose’s defense has shown up on the road. It hasn’t allowed a touchdown and has limited teams to three points in two games.
Let’s see how the Indians respond with such a defensive outpour when they host Fruita at 7 p.m. Friday.
Goal of the year candidate
Jorge Baeza’s goal in last Friday’s match against Mitchell has to be on the shortlist of candidates for goal of the year for the MHS soccer team.
Before the shot, Baeza looked to be conferring with a teammate about what they should do on the free-kick before deciding to boot it himself
The shot, which came from just outside the penalty area, went soaring in the air before dipping back down and landing in the top right corner of the goal.
It was a thing of beauty and showed how well the Indians were clicking on Friday.
Coach Cassie Snyder told me after the game what makes Montrose so scary is that Baeza and the rest of the midfield are filled with gifted goalscorers.
What’s hard to believe is that Baeza has done this already. Against Delta, he scored a go-ahead goal from farther away — 30 yards — in Montrose’s 5-2 win.
Don’t take them for granted
What the boys golf team did last Wednesday has to be one of the biggest accomplishments in Montrose sports.
The Indians won their fourth-straight regional title, and Micah Stangebye also collected his fourth individual title.
Such an achievement is hard to come by and just shows the mental toughness of the Indians and Stangebye to come back and repeat as champs.
It hasn’t been easy for Stangebye as he had to go into a playoff to win the last three years. Last season, he and teammate Jordan Jennings went toe-to-toe before Stangebye won it on the seventh playoff hole. And to borrow baseball great Yogi Berra’s phrase, “It was deja vu all over again,” as the MHS duo went into a playoff once again this season.
To top it all off, Ryan Lords finished tied for third last week.
These last few years, and especially the last two regional tournaments, show that Montrose has some of the best depth in the state.
It’s an embarrassment of riches that Dave Woodruff has on his hands. He even says that his JV golfers could play varsity for other Colorado schools.
Montrose residents can see this trio in action on the largest stage as the Class 4A state tournament runs from Oct. 7-8 at the Bridges.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.