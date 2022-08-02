grand junction

Downtown Grand Junction on May 21, 2021. 

 (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline)

In June, Charlie Pink was asked by a fellow Grand Junction union member to consider a run as the Democratic candidate for Mesa County commissioner in District 2. When Pink learned that Republican candidate Bobbie Daniel was running unopposed he heeded the call.

The last Democrat to be elected Mesa County commissioner was Doralyn Genova, who served from the 1980s until her retirement in 2005. Genova was also the first female Democrat elected to the body.



