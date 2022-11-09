Five of Colorado’s U.S. Representatives were easily reelected to serve another term in the U.S. House, according to unofficial results.
Democratic Reps. Diana DeGette of the 1st Congressional District, Joe Neguse of the 2nd Congressional District and Jason Crow of the 6th Congressional District held onto their seats. So did Republican Reps. Ken Buck of the 4th Congressional District and Doug Lamborn of the 5th Congressional District.
DeGette represents Denver and defeated Republican challenger Jennifer Qualteri with almost 80% of the district’s votes, according to unofficial results Wednesday. She has been in office since 1997 and will start her 14th term following the 2022 midterms.
Neguse’s district includes Larimer, Grand, Summit, Gilpin and Clear Creek counties, along with parts of Boulder, Jefferson, Eagle and Park counties. He defeated Republican challenger Marshall Dawson with 69.8% of the vote compared to Dawson’s 28.5%, according to unofficial results. Neguse was first elected in 2018, taking over when Gov. Jared Polis left the 2nd Congressional District seat to run for governor.
Buck’s district includes most of eastern Colorado, where he earned 60% of the vote compared to Democratic challenger Ike McCorkle’s 37.6%, according to unofficial results. Buck was first elected in 2014 and will begin his fifth term following the 2022 midterms.
Lamborn represents the counties surrounding Colorado Springs, including El Paso, Teller, Park, Chaffee and Fremont. He won with 55.9% of the district’s vote compared to Democratic challenger David Torres’s 40.9%, according to unofficial results. Lamborn has represented the 5th Congressional District since 2007, now entering his ninth term in office.
Crow represents portions of Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties around the Denver metro area and defeated Republican challenger Steve Monahan with 61% of the district’s vote over Monahan’s 37.5%, according to unofficial results. Crow has been in office since 2018 when he defeated Republican incumbent Mike Coffman, who now serves as mayor of Aurora.
Democrat Brittany Pettersen, a state senator, secured the open 7th Congressional District seat with 57.5% of the vote over Republican Erik Aadland who earned 40.5%, according to unofficial results. She will represent portions of Jefferson and Adams county west of Denver, taking over for Democrat Ed Perlmutter who will retire after eight terms in the house.
The races in the 3rd and 8th congressional districts are still too close to call. Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert was expected to easily win in the 3rd District, but Democratic challenger Adam Frisch maintained a slight lead Wednesday morning. The 8th District race is also close between Democrat Yadira Caraveo, a state representative, and Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer, a state senator, with Caraveo in the lead by less than 2 percentage points Wednesday morning.
Colorado Newsline is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com. Follow Colorado Newsline on Facebook and Twitter.
