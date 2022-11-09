us capitol

Cherry blossoms at the U.S. Capitol are seen on March 23, 2022.

 (Architect of the Capitol/U.S. government works)

Five of Colorado’s U.S. Representatives were easily reelected to serve another term in the U.S. House, according to unofficial results.

Democratic Reps. Diana DeGette of the 1st Congressional District, Joe Neguse of the 2nd Congressional District and Jason Crow of the 6th Congressional District held onto their seats. So did Republican Reps. Ken Buck of the 4th Congressional District and Doug Lamborn of the 5th Congressional District.



