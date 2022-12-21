house of reps

Members of the Colorado House of Representatives on May 9, 2022. 

 (Pema Baldwin for Colorado Newsline)

State economic forecasters told Colorado lawmakers Tuesday that they are expecting positive — but slow — economic growth that will continue to be heavily impacted by inflation through 2023.

Analysts with the nonpartisan Legislative Council Staff expect a national 2% growth overall for 2022 and a 1.2% growth in 2023.



