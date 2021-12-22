Input sought for Black Canyon, Curecanti wilderness and backcountry management planning

The National Park Service released information about a comprehensive planning effort that would provide long-term direction to preserve wilderness and backcountry resources while offering a spectrum of visitor opportunities at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.
Documents providing an overview of the planning history, the planning goals and issues, and potential management strategies and actions are available for review and comment at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/BLCA-CUREWBMP. Interested parties should submit comments before Jan. 21, 2022, either on this website or via mail to Black Canyon of the Gunnison NP–Curecanti NRA, Attention: Superintendent Deanna Greco 102 Elk Creek, Gunnison, CO 81230.
Stakeholder input is key to long-term, effective planning and decision making. The NPS is therefore seeking comments on how to manage the backcountry and designated wilderness of Black Canyon of the Gunnison and the land-based backcountry at Curecanti, along with ideas or concerns about the visitor experience and resource protection.
The NPS planning team will analyze feedback received during this outreach period to inform development of the draft wilderness and backcountry management plan and related National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) documents. Once complete, the draft plan and NEPA documents will be made available for public review and comment through the website mentioned above.
Black Canyon of the Gunnison and Curecanti offer opportunities for high-quality backcountry and wilderness experiences.
“Backcountry” is a generic descriptor for the primitive, undeveloped portions of these park units outside of those areas that are highly developed with roads, parking lots, campgrounds, and visitor centers.
In addition, approximately 50% of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is designated wilderness. Although all units of the national park system are managed pursuant to the NPS Organic Act to preserve resources unimpaired for future generations, the Wilderness Act and NPS policy require additional protections for Congressionally designated wilderness areas when compared to non-wilderness areas.
