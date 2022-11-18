The National Park Service (NPS) has continued to collect and analyze water samples on Blue Mesa Reservoir at Curecanti National Recreation Area for the presence of cyanotoxins throughout the fall. Standards set by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have now been met with two consecutive tests below the toxin advisory levels. Therefore, the NPS has removed the "no-contact advisory" and has reopened all areas in the Iola Basin to body-contact water recreation.
Toxins measured this year were the highest since testing began in 2018. The toxins also persisted later into the season than previously seen. Studies are underway by the NPS and United States Geological Survey (USGS) to learn more about the drivers and variables influencing the timing and abundance of toxic algae.
Toxic algae, also known as blue-green algae or cyanobacteria, is common and natural to our waters and found throughout Colorado and the region. The algae can multiply rapidly to form blooms and scums, particularly in areas of shallow, warm water. Toxic algae can resemble thick pea soup or spilled paint.
Each summer, the National Park Service (NPS) samples, analyzes, and determines the presence of toxic algae in Blue Mesa Reservoir. Certain types of algae blooms can produce toxins called cyanotoxins, which can be harmful to humans and animals. The NPS conducts routine monitoring to alert the public when toxins are found, but the toxicity of the blooms can vary from day to day and area to area, so caution is always advised. Please clean, drain, and dry all boats and fishing gear to limit exposure.
Please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/cure for information, updates, and advisories.
