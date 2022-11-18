The National Park Service (NPS) has continued to collect and analyze water samples on Blue Mesa Reservoir at Curecanti National Recreation Area for the presence of cyanotoxins throughout the fall. Standards set by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have now been met with two consecutive tests below the toxin advisory levels. Therefore, the NPS has removed the "no-contact advisory" and has reopened all areas in the Iola Basin to body-contact water recreation.

Toxins measured this year were the highest since testing began in 2018. The toxins also persisted later into the season than previously seen. Studies are underway by the NPS and United States Geological Survey (USGS) to learn more about the drivers and variables influencing the timing and abundance of toxic algae.



