Jeff Bachman considers himself somewhat of a rebel on the school board, but he values respect for the school board itself and the people he may disagree with.
“I think that's good for a school board to be well rounded and have different opinions,” Bachman said. “Sometimes, somebody else will say something and I'm like, 'I haven't thought about it like that.' You have to think about things a little differently.”
Bachman was first elected to the school board in 2017 to represent District A, which includes most of the town of Olathe and the northwest corner of the school district boundaries. While he’s not from the area, he’s become well-known in the community since moving to the area about 10 years ago to start a church.
“Because I'm a pastor, and because we started this church, I'm very plugged into our community,” Bachman said. “A lot of teachers feel comfortable talking to me and a lot of parents feel comfortable talking to me, so I'm able to get a good round feeling of what's going on.”
Since his election, Bachman has been advocating for Olathe’s needs and prioritizing educating well-rounded graduates.
Bachman was a part of the team that raised funds and advocated for a new running track at Olathe Middle/High School, which has been just dirt. Along with school leaders and district staff members, the group worked to raise money and connect with local businesses that offered to contribute services and materials at a fraction of the normal cost.
One of the most rewarding parts of serving on the school board, Bachman said, is watching students succeed after graduation. He thinks that the district should expand offeringings for all post-secondary paths, especially in Olathe.
“We're here to educate, and not just the basics: we're here to help kids move on to that next level, whatever that looks like,” Bachman said. “If it's entering the workforce, if it's going into the military, if it's a two-year tech school, if it's a four-year college going to get their PhD, we're going to help prepare them for that.”
Bachman said that dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic during the spring of 2020 — in the midst of choosing a new superintendent — was a challenge for the school board. He thinks that the district’s school-by-school approach to dealing with outbreaks has been fairly successful so far this year.
While students could miss a few days of school if they exhibit COVID symptoms, Bachman said that the recently reintroduced symptom screening at all schools is a good way to keep more students safe.
“There's going to be some kids who are going to miss a few days because of that” even if they don’t end up having COVID, Bachman said, but it’s a good opportunity to keep kids safe.
Bachman encouraged parents to be involved in all parts of their childrens’ education, not just when an issue flares up: “I always tell people let's be proactive, not retroactive.”
In his next term, Bachman wants to continue offering more internships, concurrent enrollment and dual credit opportunities to students.
He also said that he wants to keep working on celebrating teachers, more communication within the board, as well as improvements to school safety and a balanced budget.
“I don’t know if they have a choice,” Bachman joked when asked about why he should be reelected. “But I care about our school system. I care about our kids. I want to see them be prepared for that next step.”
