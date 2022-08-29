jewish abortion fight

Leaders of the Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis, Missouri, which is in the progressive tradition of Reform Judaism, say access to abortion care is a requirement of Jewish law and Missouri’s abortion ban violates their members’ religious freedom. 

 (Rebecca Rivas/The Missouri Independent)

WASHINGTON — Thousands of years of Jewish scripture make it clear that access to abortion care is a requirement of Jewish law and practice, according to Rabbi Karen Bogard.

“We preserve life at all costs,” she said in an interview with States Newsroom. “But there is a difference between that which is living, and that which is not yet living.”



