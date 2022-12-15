A Colorado judge this week ruled that Gov. Jared Polis’ administration has violated state law by delaying a decision on a Western Slope coal mine that has been operating without a federally required clean-air permit.

Environmental groups sued the Air Pollution Control Division, a branch of Colorado’s health department, in August, alleging that it had illegally failed to approve or deny a permit application for the West Elk coal mine in Somerset by a September 2021 deadline. The West Elk mine, opened in 1982 and operated by St. Louis-based Arch Resources, is one of Colorado’s largest producers of coal — and one of its largest emitters of hazardous air pollutants.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?