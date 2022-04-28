Don Coram remains a candidate for the Republican primary in the 3rd Congressional District after a suit challenging the sufficiency of signatures placing him on the ballot failed.
The Denver District Court on Wednesday found cause to reject only 19 signatures the Secretary of State had earlier validated, leaving Coram with more than enough to remain on the ballot.
“It’s nice to see when justice works,” Coram said Thursday. “The more they do of these outlandish actions gives us free press that would be very expensive for us. In the end, we win and that’s the end of the story. To me, it sounds like they’re desperate.”
Montrose resident Dee Laird, who filed the suit along with other constituents in CD3, said that was not so. “All participants were disappointed in the judge’s ruling. I don’t know if they’re going to appeal or not,” he said.
“There were almost 400 questionable items. I don’t know how it’s going to shake out. We’ll have to wait and see.”
Plaintiffs reportedly have until May 2 to appeal and it was not immediately known whether they would.
Coram, who is in his last term as a state senator, is challenging popular incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Silt for the Republican nomination. He submitted 1,953 signatures to get on the ballot and of these, 1,563 were deemed valid April 12. That cleared the threshold of 1,500 signatures he needed to petition onto the ballot.
Last week, Laird, with Dale Ruggles, Mandy Roberts and Bryon Roberts, sued Secretary of State Jena Griswold, contending 390 signatures she accepted were not valid.
Their complaint alleged eight signatures were from people who were not registered Republicans at least 22 days prior to signing.
The parties stipulated during a hearing on Tuesday that these signatures should not be counted. They also stipulated that three more signatures were from those who registered as Republicans after signing and that five signed after an affidavit for the petition section had been executed.
The plaintiffs alleged that some people who had signed the petition were disqualified because they had been the ones to notarize the circulator’s affidavit. Griswold therefore failed to correctly apply the Colorado Election Code, they contended, so the signatures should be voided.
Denver District Judge Alex Myers disagreed: the Election Code is “clear” that what is being notarized is the affidavit of a petition circulator, and not the sections of a petition. Although there are some circumstances when a notary should not notarize an affidavit, the code “does not include or in any way prohibit a notary from notarizing a circulator affidavit if the notary also signed the related petition section.”
Myers also found that in order to be disqualified from notarizing, a notary must have a direct, beneficial interest in the record at hand. There was “no evidence that the notaries had any direct beneficial interest in Sen. Coram’s candidacy or any relation to Sen. Coram in any capacity,” he wrote.
“At best, any beneficial interest to the notary in signing the petition is indirect (the potential ability to later vote for the candidate in the Republican primary) and not a disqualifying interest.”
Myers said that even if he accepted the argument of a disqualifying interest, it would only make the action voidable, not automatically void.
“Under the circumstances here, because there is no evidence that the notary obtained an improper benefit or caused any harm by notarizing the circulator affidavit, the court declines to void the notarial act or (in turn) the related petition sections,” Myers wrote.
Petitions are to be signed and also handprinted. The plaintiffs said that several entries in the handprinted part of the petitions appeared to have been written by the same hand and thus, should be spiked.
Although a forensic document expert testified about 13 different people filled out the handprinted portion of two to four entries, he could not identify who the author was.
The Secretary of State’s office said that although each person signing needs to fill out the handprinted information, it had substantially complied with the Election Code, which does not require handwriting verification for each entry. The office must verify information through the statewide voter registration system (SCORE) and did so. That system does not include handwriting samples from registered voters.
Myers in the ruling agreed, also noting several signatures had been rejected already because they did not match the information and signature on file in SCORE.
He further found that all 13 sets of entries “appear to be signed by close family members or two living at the same address, indicating if there was common authorship, it was not the circulator who was the author.”
The plaintiffs also initially wanted 241 signatures gathered by three circulators tossed out because, they alleged, the circulators’ own addresses were false. That challenge was withdrawn with respect to two of the three circulators.
Plaintiffs maintained that one of the circulator’s addresses was not the same as the one she had listed; however, the petitioner testified that she had never lived at the address the plaintiffs alleged.
Myers rejected as untimely a new argument raised during the Tuesday hearing: that the petitioner gave her petition to the consultant hired for the petition drive (her employer) without signing the circulator affidavit and that it was later mailed to her so that she could sign it.
Myers disagreed that this indicates someone could have tampered with the petition. He said the plaintiffs were too late to make that challenge and further, there is no explicit requirement in the Election Code that the petitioner maintains possession of the petition sections at all times.
Also, the petitioner recognized the petition section she received back, reviewed it and signed the affidavit, affirming having witnessed each signature on it.
This testimony was, Myers said, “credible” and the plaintiffs did not provide sufficient proof that could establish her affidavit was inaccurate or not to be trusted.
Myers went on to reject other elements of the complaint, including allegations over 41 signatures that were not in chronological order on the petition sections, because there was no proof presented that the Secretary of State had no complied with the code.
Two signatures missing dates should not have been counted, Myers however found, plus the SOS agreed that another signature — a simple “X” — should not have been counted.
The plaintiffs wanted 11 signatures rejected because the notary wrote “Colorado” instead of the name of the county where the document was signed when the circulator affidavit was notarized.
Myers, however, deemed this as a “minor and technical” error that was not intended to deceive anyone — there was no disagreement that the signature on the affidavit was in fact that of the circulator, or disagreement that the notary was licensed and witnessed the circulator signing the document.
Finding only 19 signatures that shouldn’t have been counted, Myers ruled in favor of the Secretary of State: Griswold did not breach her statutory duty in issuing a statement of sufficiency for Coram’s petitions.
A message left for the plaintiffs’ attorney was not immediately returned. Boebert’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.