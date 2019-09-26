Kadin Gurney is a chainsaw carver, with Rustic Arts located at 17656 U.S. 550, 970-570-3215.
Experience: Four months
Hometown: Montrose
Education: On-the-job training
What inspired you to become a chainsaw carver?
“I was working in the pro shop at the bowling alley and Ken Braun, who owns Rustic Arts came in. We got to talking and here I am! I have drawn all my life, and liked art, so it fits.”
What is most challenging as a chainsaw carver?
“Since I draw I understand lines, but turning two-dimensional into three-dimensional is a little bit harder. Also the sheer physicality of it, wielding a chainsaw all day can be challenging.”
What has been your most memorable moment, so far?
“Doing my first piece. It was a stump bear and it sold within 12 hours of my making it. I was stoked, and I thought maybe I can do this! I quit one of my jobs to spend more time learning here.”
Nominate an artist. Do you know an artist that deserves to be profiled? Contact leslieb@montrosepress.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.