Kadin Gurney

Kadin Gurney, a chainsaw carver at Rustic Arts, sits on a bench he created. (Leslie Brown/Montrose Daily Press)

Kadin Gurney is a chainsaw carver, with Rustic Arts located at 17656 U.S. 550, 970-570-3215.   

Experience: Four months

Hometown: Montrose

Education: On-the-job training

What inspired you to become a chainsaw carver?

“I was working in the pro shop at the bowling alley and Ken Braun, who owns Rustic Arts came in. We got to talking and here I am! I have drawn all my life, and liked art, so it fits.”

What is most challenging as a chainsaw carver?

“Since I draw I understand lines, but turning two-dimensional into three-dimensional is a little bit harder. Also the sheer physicality of it, wielding a chainsaw all day can be challenging.”

What has been your most memorable moment, so far?

“Doing my first piece. It was a stump bear and it sold within 12 hours of my making it. I was stoked, and I thought maybe I can do this! I quit one of my jobs to spend more time learning here.”

