Katherine Kistler of MHS is awarded scholarship

Katherine Kistler of MHS was awarded a college scholarship by the Philanthropic Educational Organization.

Katherine Kistler of Montrose High School has been awarded a college scholarship by the FJ chapter of P.E.O (Philanthropic Educational Organization).

Kistler graduated this year from MHS and will attend the Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. She plans to study English and Writing.

She is an academic honor student and actively involved in community service. She was section leader of the MHS chamber choir and active in both high school and community musical productions. She was president of MHS’s book club and an award winner both in French and music. SHe also is a private math tutor and has several certifications in Adobe computer software for illustration and design.

She is the daughter of Danielle and Jerry Kistler of Montrose.

P.E.O advances higher education for women through grants, scholarships and loans. Colorado has 240 chapters, including four in the Montrose area. Chapter FJ was founded here in 1965.

