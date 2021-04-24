KVNF recognized by Colorado Broadcasters Association

KVNF Mountain Grown Public Radio was recently recognized by the Colorado Broadcasters Association (CBA). The station with studios in Paonia and Montrose earned four awards of excellence for its top-notch public affairs, entertainment and news reporting.
Producer Kori Stanton was recognized with an Award of Excellence as Best Public Affairs Program for KVNF’s weekly program “Local Motion” which featured her reporting on the hemp industry in the first quarter of 2020.
“Several producers contribute to our Local Motion public affairs program, and I speak for all of them when I say we support Kori winning the equivalent of both first place and second place for Best Public Affairs program for her work on LoMo,” said Gavin Dahl, station news director.
Stanton’s weekly show “Talkin Music” was recognized as Best Regularly Scheduled Entertainment Program. In addition, Stanton also received a Best Public Affairs Program Certificate of Merit for her coverage of Western Slope agricultural producers responding to drought.
“I’m thrilled that Kori’s fantastic work on ‘Talkin Music’ has been recognized. I think it’s among the very best entertainment programs in the state, and I’m glad this year’s judges for the Colorado Broadcasters Association awards agree,” said Dahl, who also won an award for his news reporting.
Dahl earned a Certificate of Merit for Best News Feature for his story on Montrose restaurants and the city teaming up with the Colorado Yurt Company to “tipi the town.”
“KVNF launched Studio M in 2019 and I moved here in 2020 to help expand our service beyond the homebase of the North Fork Valley. So, it’s fitting that news coverage of Montrose also earned KVNF recognition,” he said.
The annual CBA awards of excellence gala usually celebrated in Denver was cancelled this year due to the pandemic; however, the trade association offered a virtual reveal on Monday, April 19 for small and medium size market radio stations.
Dahl said non-commercial public and community radio stations such as KVNF compete with better known commercial radio stations from across the state. Each year stations from across Colorado can make submissions to the Colorado Broadcasters Association (CBA). Submissions are then judged by panels of professional broadcasters from other states.
Despite the banner year for the KVNF, Dahl isn’t content to rest on awards won and plaques hanging on the walls. The ambitious news director is looking ahead to expanding the award-winning news department.
“I’m hoping KVNF will explore expanding our locally-produced talk shows on the schedule this year,” he said.
KVNF is a nonprofit public media organization supported by members of local communities and listeners worldwide. Based out of Paonia for over 41 years, KVNF now has a new additional studio called Studio M, which is located at 19 N. Cascade in Montrose. The station broadcasts across 10,000 square miles serving Delta, Montrose, San Miguel, Mesa, Hinsdale, San Juan, Dolores and Gunnison counties on 7 FM frequencies, and serves a growing digital audience on its website KVNF.org.
