Lamb and Guinness stew. 

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Now, here in America we celebrate with green beer and corned beef and cabbage, but what do they do in Ireland?
If you look into it, you find a quite different, more traditional menu. In Ireland, they have more rustic style dishes involving lamb or goat, root vegetables and soda bread.
So to honor that, we are going to make a version of a traditional Irish stew, using local lamb and Guinness stout. There are a number of “traditional recipes” and people willing to fight over them- so let’s look into a little history. The oldest version I have found calls for a cauldron, goat, onions, and water- that’s all! Potatoes didn’t arrive in Ireland until the 1600s, so turnips, parsnips, rutabagas, onions, carrots and other stored root veggies were added, depending on where you lived and time of year.
For St Paddy’s day, being in the spring, there was a new flock of lambs, so that was a great option. Of course, being Irish, a little beer never hurt! And what do you use to sop up the last of the gravy, but a piece of bread. Yeast being fairly scarce, soda bread was easier and more available. This is a little more involved, but I have faith in you to take your time and do a fantastic job!
Let’s get started.
Irish Stew
½ pound thick cut smoked bacon
8 lamb chops (approximately 1 pound of meat) boned and broken down into ½ inch cubes
2 stalks celery- chopped
2 medium carrots-chopped
2 parsnips
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1 large onion
3 cups cubed Yukon gold potatoes
1 teaspoon kosher salt
¾ teaspoon ground pepper 1 teaspoon Worcestershire
1 tablespoon beef base (“Better than Bullion” brand preferred)
2 bottles Guinness stout
4 cups water
½ cup flour-seasoned with salt and pepper
½ stick Irish butter
To begin, we need to remove the bone and excess fat from the chops- saving all the scraps. Cut the meat (approx. 1 pound) into ½ inch cubes. Set this aside for now. Take the bacon and cook it on low heat in a larger stock pot. We want to get the fat rendered without burning the bacon. Remove the bacon and chop it into small pieces. Now we will brown the bones and fat from the chops in the oil from the bacon and render the fat from the lamb scraps. Rendering means to heat the scraps until the fat in them melts down and liquifies. Turn the bones and scraps to brown all sides.
Place the bones and scraps in a large saucepan with the 4 cups of water, one of the bottles of Guinness, the beef base and bring to a low boil — we will add the trimmings from our veggies to this to make a delicious stock for our stew. Peel and trim the carrots, celery, parsnips, and onion — putting the trimmings in our stock pot. Now we will chop our veggies. You want the pieces to be big enough for a nice bite, but small enough to fit a good mix in every spoonful-, around a half inch.
Let the stock boil for around 10 minutes, you can add a bay leaf if you have one. Reduce the heat to a simmer.
Place the flour in a pie pan or other wide shallow dish (a plate works just fine) add salt and pepper and coat the cubes of lamb, make sure they are completely covered, and add to the hot oil. Only put in a third of the meat at a time, if you put in too much at a time, it won’t brown evenly — this is what people mean when they say “don’t crowd the pan” turn the pieces to brown all sides and remove from the pan. We will add remaining flour to the hot oil to make our roux, stirring constantly.
Once all the flour is incorporated, add the remaining bottle of Guinness and the lamb. Strain the stock with a wire strainer and add to the stew pot. In a large sauté pan, melt the butter, add the garlic and onion. Lightly brown and add the remaining vegetables, holding back the potatoes. We want to get a bit of color on the veggies before adding them to the stew pot. Now add the potatoes and sauteed veggies to the stew pot and bring to a boil. Add salt, pepper and Worcestershire and reduce the heat to a low simmer. Add the chopped bacon. You can put this in a crock pot at this point if you want, and let it cook on low for a couple of hours. The nice thing about this stew is that is gets better the next day, so if you want to prepare this a day before, it is great.
Soda bread
4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt ½ cup Irish butter-softened
1 ½ cup buttermilk
There are a lot of varieties of soda bread out there, but we are going to make a very simple recipe, with no added frills. Soda bread is a yeast free bread that relies on the acids in the buttermilk to react with the baking soda to raise the bread. In a large bowl, mix the dry ingredients, add the softened butter and buttermilk and mix. I do this by hand because it gives me the ability to feel any dry spots or lumps. Lightly flour your work surface and gently knead the dough, don’t overwork it or you will have tough bread. Pat the dough into a dome shape and place on parchment paper on a large sheet pan.
Place in a 375-degree, preheated oven and bake for 30 to 45 minutes, checking periodically. Use a toothpick and insert it into the loaf, when it comes out clean, you can let the loaf brown to your preference. A little trick is to melt a little butter and mix it with some of your leftover buttermilk and brush it on the loaf as it is cooking to get a nice crust. Once the bread is done, remove it from the oven and let it cool. Now dish out a nice big bowl of stew, slice a thick slice of bread, slather it with butter, pour yourself a Pint of Guinness and dig in!
Slainte Mhath!
Until next time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.