Colorado’s Latino voters showed a strong preference for Democrats in the 2022 midterms, according to a new exit poll that says the Latino electorate was mobilized to vote based on the issues they care about.

The Colorado Latino Exit Poll, released for the first time this year, was organized by the Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights and Voces Unidas, and it was conducted by BSP Research. The survey spoke with 531 Latino and Latina voters across the state, with a larger sample in the new 8th Congressional District because of its high number of Latino voters. It overwhelmingly found that Colorado’s Latino electorate cared more about voting in support of issues they care about and making positive change than political party loyalty.



