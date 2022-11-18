king soopers shooting pic

Flowers at the fence surrounding the King Soopers supermarket the day after a mass shooting killing ten people in Boulder, Colorado.

 (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline)

Members of a newly formed Gun Violence Prevention Caucus in the state Legislature hope that by heading into a new legislative session as a united group, they can accomplish major policy goals around firearms and keep the issue at the forefront of other lawmakers’ minds.

“We’ve been ad hoc, but we wanted to go into the next session — especially with these historic majorities — we wanted to say that as members of this caucus that this is a priority for us. We feel that it is a public health crisis,” Rep. Meg Froelich, a Democrat from Greenwood Village serving as a co-chair of the caucus, told Colorado Newsline.



