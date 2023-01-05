house of rep

Members of the Colorado House of Representatives on May 9, 2022. 

 (Pema Baldwin for Colorado Newsline)

Democratic state leaders are naming housing affordability, water policy and public safety as top priorities as they prepare to begin the new Colorado legislative session next week with large majorities in both General Assembly chambers.

“You’re going to see our priorities look and feel a lot like the ones we focused on last session. What that looks like to us is making Colorado more affordable,” Senate President Steve Fenberg of Boulder told Colorado Newsline Tuesday.



