On Wednesday, Oct. 12, 8 — 9 a.m., The Forum will host our local League of Women Voter representatives who will go over the details of each of the eleven 2022 Colorado ballot initiatives.
State-wide, voter-initiated ballot initiatives
• Proposition 121, State Income Tax Rate Reduction
• Proposition 122, Access to Natural Medicine
• Proposition 123, Dedicated State Income Tax Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs
• Proposition 124, Concerning Liquor Licenses
• Proposition 125, Sales of Alcohol Beverages
• Proposition 126, Third-Party Delivery of Alcohol Beverages
State-wide issues referred by the State Legislature
• Amendment D, New 23rd Judicial District Judges
• Amendment E, Extend Homestead Exemption to Gold Star Spouses
• Amendment F, Charitable Gaming Constitutional Amendment
• Proposition FF, Healthy Meals for all Public School Students
• Proposition GG, Amount of Tax Owed for InitiativesAlso on Oct. 12, the League of Women Voters will host, via Zoom, a virtual forum with 3rd Congressional District candidates Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. This is from 6 — 7 p.m. Zoom Link: https://bit.ly/CoD3Zoom
Important dates
October 17 — 22: Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters.
October 28, 6 — 7 p.m., Montrose City Council Chambers (107 S. Cascade Ave.): Colorado House District 58 Forum with Rep. Marc Catlin and challenger Kevin Kuns. Livestream on cityofmontrose.org/759/Live-Meetings-Viewer. Recording will be available on youtube.com/user/MontroseCityGov
November 8: Election Day; also last day to register to vote in person. (Too late to mail back ballots, which must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 8; a postmark does not count.)
Upcoming Forum programs
October 19: Your 21st Century Library
October 26: Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse
November 2: To be determined
