Freedom
A friend of mine has said to me that we are here on this wonderful planet on vacation and that everybody can do as they want as long as it doesn’t spoil another’s vacation. I like that. To me, this statement represents freedom, unity and respect.
When I was driving home to Delta County from Grand Junction the other day I saw several signs advertising Lauren Boebert and the simple word “Freedom.” I wondered what freedom she was espousing and how it may or may not fit into my friend’s and my idea of freedom.
From what I saw on her website, she wants freedom for private landowners, for families comprised only of a man and woman and their children. She wants lands and waters to be open to those who will benefit from them directly.
What about freedom for those of us who want lands to be open for us to travel and wonder in? What about freedom for those who want to be wed to another, regardless of sex, because they love them? What of the freedom of the sage-grouse (mentioned on her website) and other species who share this planet and those of us who want to see them and to marvel at the diversity of our world? What about the freedom to choose how we have family, or not?
This country was built on diversity and people who wanted to pursue their dreams and make a better life. We are supposedly the UNITED States. Extremes, of the left and the right, tear us apart and do not support the ideal of liberty, of freedom.
I hope that we can find common ground and choose leaders who do the best to keep everyone’s vacations happy.
Dian Torphy
Cedaredge
Liberals are the real extremists
Restorethebalance.org is encouraging voters to vote against extremists. Liberals would like you to believe the extremists are conservatives apposing Biden.
Here are examples of the extremists I vote against. I vote against extremists who are condoning and encouraging violence and anarchy to achieve their political goals. Merrick “parents-are-domestic-terrorist” Garland is nowhere to be seen as anarchists endanger the lives of SCOTUS justices, their children, and their church members, and attack and destroy pregnancy resource centers.
I vote against extremists who intentionally destroyed our economy by grossly expanded and unfunded federal spending, and who destroyed our energy independence while blatantly lying about the resultant out-of-control inflation and gas prices.
I vote against extremists who demonized and defunded the police and installed Soros funded DAs who refused to prosecute dangerous felons and emptied jails in Dem-controlled cities resulting in the current crime wave. I vote against extremists who are intentionally sowing racial hatred, and trying to reimagine America’s founding as something totally racist rather than the total triumph for freedom and liberty that it was.
Liberals would like you to think Trump and his supporters are the threat to democracy. The Trump era was prosperous, with historically low unemployment rates, low inflation, energy independence, and rising wages. Trump believes in America and supports my right to defend my home and he supports the police who defend me as well.
Biden has clearly demonstrated he is on the side of those who wish to destroy this country. It is no accident that murder rates are now spiraling at home and war is breaking out overseas. On top of all that, Biden established a “truth commission” to stifle the free speech of anyone disagreeing with his “America Last” policies. So, I ask you: Who is the real threat to our democracy?
Liberals are the ones obsessed with Trump, not his advocates. His conservative “America First” policies are much larger than the man himself — and will continue when Trump is no longer in the picture. Democrats cannot face the truth about Biden’s incoherent and totally destructive actions and have to fixate on Trump to be able to remain in their fantasy world. Hillary actually commits treason, the DOJ/FBI cover up obvious Biden family corruption, and Biden fumbles with his notes to decide who to blame next for his continual failures — but it is somehow Trump supporters who are a threat to our democracy?
Ed Henrie
Montrose
Second Amendment, clarified
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
People, both privately against the ownership of guns and many in-power politicians want to argue that the wording in the second constitutional amendment regarding “a well regulated Militia” means trained military and police personnel. Definitions of “militia” certainly include that view and fully defined in my 1966 Webster’s Dictionary: “...1. a) originally, any military force, b) later, any army composed of citizens rather than professional soldiers, called out in time of emergency; 2. in the United States, all able-bodied male citizens between the age of 18 and 45 years old who are not already members of the regular armed forces...which constitute the organized militia; all others the unorganized militia.” I suppose the next obvious question might be ... what should be considered “...in time of emergency?”
Mike Fisher
Montrose
Sending Coram to D.C. ‘just not worth it’
Wednesday’s headlines read “Boebert Topples Coram in CD3 Race.” An election defeat by 20 points is considered
a “landslide” victory for the winner. But, a loss by about 25 points is an obvious invitation by the voters to never apply again.
Coram can claim any excuse he wants to as to why he lost. What is important for him to cogitate on in retirement to his “ranch” is that the people in his home county rejected him soundly! These are the people that know him best, and they have long memories regarding his voting record and their own personal experiences with him that caused him to lose their support.
Such a lopsided victory for Boebert was a clear indication that voters in Montrose County felt the consequences of sending Coram to Washington were just not worth it.
Dee Laird
Montrose