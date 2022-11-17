November seems like one of the busiest months of the year. People are looking everywhere for gifts for the winter holidays.Everyone is planning festivities, for their families and friends, to celebrate Thanksgiving and other holidays.

Why not take a break from all that shopping and planning to create something unique? You could also use crafting to relax for some much-needed alone time. Whatever your reason is, we have a number of books and programs to get you started!



