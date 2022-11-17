November seems like one of the busiest months of the year. People are looking everywhere for gifts for the winter holidays.Everyone is planning festivities, for their families and friends, to celebrate Thanksgiving and other holidays.
Why not take a break from all that shopping and planning to create something unique? You could also use crafting to relax for some much-needed alone time. Whatever your reason is, we have a number of books and programs to get you started!
Some popular crafts are sewing, knitting, and crocheting. Sarah Shrimpton’s “Modern Crochet Bible” is a helpful guide to contemporary crochet patterns. Her book utilizes traditional and contemporary techniques to create a variety of trendy designs.
If you are looking for something more adventurous, you could check out “Harry Potter: Knitting Magic” by Tanis Gray for magical clothing and toy designs. Tanis also wrote “Star Wars: Knitting the Galaxy,” which includes instructions for themed apparel, toys, and decorations.
Both of those books include fun projects to entertain your children, or indulge your inner-child! You could bring your own yarn projects to our weekly Crafternoons, and socialize with other crafters at the library. Email Laura at lmclean@montroselibrary.org to register for that series every Thursday at 11.
Origami is an ancient paper art form that anyone could practice at home. We have many books featuring different origami designs. Lucy Painter’s “Papercrafts and Origami” features a wide range of activities including gift cards, frames, ornaments and more. She presents step-by-step instructions for a variety of techniques. This could be a very helpful book for beginners.
If you would like to take some inspiration from a talented artist, you could check out Tomoko Fuse’s “Origami Art.” Fuse has made a career from her artwork and showcases many of her of unique pieces in that book.
Ceramics could be an exciting way to take your crafting to new levels, if you are not afraid to get your hands dirty.
Julia Weber’s “The Beginner’s Guide to Wheel Throwing” is a useful guide to the basics of wheel throwing and finishing techniques for contemporary projects. “Amazing Glaze: Recipes and Combinations,” by Gabriel Kline, has a number of glaze recipes and combinations recommended for low-fire, mid-range, and high-fire potters.
Regardless of the craft you wish to practice, the library is happy to help! We have many materials and activities available for your selection. Our friendly library staff is always happy to guide you through them.
Taylor Evans is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
