LIBRARY: What does banning books really mean?

As a young child, I loved reading stories of fantastical lands, perilous adventures, and mysterious journeys into the unknown.

Because I was an avid reader, my family was often at our local public library to find new books for me and my siblings to read. Books like “Harold and the Purple Crayon” by Crockett Johnson, “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” by C.S. Lewis, and “Where the Sidewalk Ends” by Shel Silverstein were pivotal to my falling in love with reading and a childhood without them seems unimaginable. Nevertheless, for many years people have been challenging and trying to ban these and other childhood favorites.



