LIBRARY: What does banning books really mean?

As a young child, I loved reading stories of fantastical lands, perilous adventures, and mysterious journeys into the unknown.
Because I was an avid reader, my family was often at our local public library to find new books for me and my siblings to read. Books like “Harold and the Purple Crayon” by Crockett Johnson, “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” by C.S. Lewis, and “Where the Sidewalk Ends” by Shel Silverstein were pivotal to my falling in love with reading and a childhood without them seems unimaginable. Nevertheless, for many years people have been challenging and trying to ban these and other childhood favorites.
Over the past couple weeks, you may have noticed some displays highlighting “Banned Books Week” around the library, but what does banning books really mean?
Throughout history, people have challenged, banned, or removed books from libraries, classrooms, and bookstores. In the early 17th century, they even went as far as burning them.
The American Library Association defines a challenge as “an attempt to remove or restrict materials, based upon the objections of a person or group” and banning as “the removal of those materials.” The reasons behind challenges vary, but many of them have to do with personal or political opinions and beliefs.
Banned Books Week, Sept. 18 — 24, 2022, is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read, and this year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.” Libraries have the responsibility to be a place of diversity, equity and inclusivity in the local community. Our patrons trust us to provide a safe and welcoming environment where anyone can access information and resources free of charge. People of every race, color, ethnicity, language, culture, religion, sex, gender, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, family status, military status, and physical or mental ability or disability should be able to find books at their local library that provide support, encouragement, information, and representation.
Unfortunately books, materials, and even programs continue to be challenged and banned today. The American Library Association tracked 729 challenges to library, school, and university materials and services in 2021. 39% of those challenges came from parents.
“The 729 challenges tracked by ALA represent the highest number of attempted book bans since we began compiling these lists 20 years ago,” said ALA President Patricia “Patty” Wong. “We support individual parents’ choices concerning their child’s reading and believe that parents should not have those choices dictated by others. Young people need to have access to a variety of books from which they can learn about different perspectives. So, despite this organized effort to ban books, libraries remain ready to do what we always have: make knowledge and ideas available so people are free to choose what to read.”
So come to the library and celebrate your freedom to read by checking out a banned book. Perhaps you will find a new favorite on display following in the footsteps of classics like “Charlotte’s Web,” “Goodnight Moon,” and “Hop on Pop.”
Elizabeth Cook is a Youth Services librarian at Montrose Regional Library.
