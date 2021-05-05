Colorado may see a large shift in the meat and food industry soon if the PAUSE (Protect Animals from Unnecessary Suffering and Exploitation) initiative makes it to the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot.
Initiative 16, as it’s called, would amend state laws regarding the treatment of animals, add fish to the definition of livestock, amend the definition of a “sexual act with an animal,” and define the natural lifespan for certain animals under state law.
According to the Colorado Pause website, if enacted, “the initiative would simply extend the most basic animal welfare rights that are granted to pets to all farmed animals. While the animal is alive, it must not be abandoned, abused, neglected, mistreated or sexually assaulted.”
The Colorado Pause Initiative believes there is no “rational reason to exempt farmed animals from basic abuse laws that currently exist to protect our pets.”
The ranching communities throughout rural Colorado have significant concerns about the initiative, particularly that the language in the ballot title could be misleading for Coloradans who might believe they would be voting against animal abuse.
Colorado is one of 16 states that follows a single subject rule in regard to ballot initiatives, which places Initiative 16 in conflict with the law due its multi-subject contents. This leaves many PAUSE Act opponents concerned the language could create a disconnect between what voters think they’re voting for and what they’re actually voting for.
“If they really want to address animal cruelty, they can do it with the cooperation of the experts in the industry,” said Steve Collin, Vice President and Loan Officer at Citizen State Bank and cattle rancher. “What’s addressed is not cruelty or animal abuse. The language isn’t accurate, and it’s a leap overall; these measures have circumvented a normal due diligence process.”
In the process of passing a bill, lawmakers discuss the details of the bill and hold committee hearings to try to keep on track. Experts usually weigh in on bills as well, but that isn’t the case here, said Collin of the statute.
“I have cattle, and I’m not in favor of animal abuse, nobody is,” he said. “This will affect production and the food on your table, whether that’s at home or in a restaurant.”
The initiative has the potential to “devastate” the livestock industry and would limit the sale and slaughter of animals until they reach 25% of their lifespan, according to Collin.
For a cow, that would mean a minimum five years of feeding and care. The cost would most likely be passed on to the consumer and the quality of the meat could be affected, according to opponents of the initiative.
Farmers say the initiative, if passed, would eliminate agriculture in Colorado altogether.
“Nobody wants five-year-old meat,” said Collin. “That would be inedible at its worst, and tough enough for a hamburger at best, instead of providing quality cuts.”
According to ranching authorities such as Collin, the lifespan language in the ballot would limit the quality and kind of meat cuts that those in agriculture and farming could provide to consumers.
Opponents of the initiative argue that putting more money into an animal whose meat won’t sell would be a loss in time and investment.
Consumers would also experience direct effects from the ballot title according to State Representative Marc Catlin.
“Montrose would be unrecognizable from what you see today. There won’t be cows, sheep, hogs, or any production of meat in the community,” said Catlin.
With the criminalization of standardized practices in the agricultural and animal care industry, ranchers foresee a loss in jobs for not only farmers, but for anyone who has a job related to the industry, some examples being drivers, restaurants, grocery store meat sections, farm-to-market programs and veterinary clinics.
If passed, the initiative is expected to raise prices throughout the entirety of Colorado in grocery stores, shops and restaurants because the need would arise to import meat from outside the state.
The 25% lifespan rule would delay how long a rancher must wait until they can legally slaughter livestock to put on the meat market, which would lead to higher importation rates, more plant-based options and higher prices on meat and animal products.
“Agriculture is vital to the state’s success,” said Catlin. “People have no idea what it takes for farming or ranching and believe they can rule the state through the ballot box with no comprehension of the value of agriculture in Colorado.”
Farmers in ranching are also considering moving their businesses out of state.
As a banker, Collin helps provide loans for farmers in the ranching business. “This could affect their ability to repay a loan and would put their collateral at risk,” Collin said. “They’re going to have to go somewhere else or risk losing their farm.”
The PAUSE initiative can also impact safe practices with the animals themselves, according to Montrose County Democratic Chair Kevin Kuns.
“It would criminalize the safe neutering and spaying of animals, increasing animal suffering, decreasing behavior management, add to pet overpopulation and spread disease,” said Kuns.
“Initiative 16 would open any livestock owner, pet owner and veterinary professional to frivolous criminal prosecution for engaging in common and accepted animal husbandry treatments and grooming practices, including lifesaving interventions. It is seriously flawed, downright harmful, and quite simply a very bad idea.”
Coloradans for Animal Care and opponents of the initiative have filed a lawsuit over the language of the statute and the multi-subject contents of the ballot.
Opponents of the ballot title include: Coloradans for Animal Care, Colorado Farm Bureau, Colorado Egg Producers, Colorado Horse Council, Livestock Marketing Association, Colorado Veterinary Medical Association and Rocky Mountain Farmers Union.
John Field has run a range sheep operation in Colorado for 15 years using public lands and farm grounds. He wants the Colorado Supreme Court to review the ballot title and stop the iniative from reaching the ballot box.
“It sounds like a reasonable title, but upon further inspection the subjects and contents are devastating,” he said. If the initiative is placed on the ballot, Field would be interested in seeing “an intense” education program organized to help Coloradans in the urban areas gain some understanding of agriculture, how farmers and ranches care for animals and the importance of the industry.
In order for the initiated state statute to be certified for the 2022 ballot, 124,632 valid signatures are required by Aug. 8, 2022.
More information on the PAUSE initiative can be found at https://bit.ly/3xMAt2A. The full ballot language can be found at https://bit.ly/3nNmIMd.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
