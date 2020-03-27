Should you close?
Run a business in Montrose and wondering whether you’re “essential?” Contact City Manager Bill Bell or Director of Business Innovation Chelsea Rosty. Their email addresses are wbell@ci.montrose.co.us and crosty@ci.montrose.co.us.
When can you leave the house?
The public health order requires people in Colorado to stay at home, except when doing necessary activities including:
Obtaining food, medicine, other household supplies.
Going to and from work if you are a critical employee (Please see list of critical businesses below).
Seeking medical care.
Caring for family, household members, and animals.
Caring for a vulnerable person in another location.
Participating in outdoor recreation at a legally-mandated safe distance of six feet or more from other people and by your home.
What businesses are exempt?
The critical workplaces include:
Health care operations.
Critical infrastructure, including utilities, fuel supply and transmission, public water, telecommunications, transportation, hotels, organizations that provide for disadvantaged people, and food supply chain.
Critical manufacturing, including food, beverages, chemicals, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, sanitary products, agriculture.
Critical retail, including grocery stores, liquor stores, farms, gas stations, restaurants and bars for takeout/delivery, marijuana dispensaries (only for medical or curbside delivery), hardware stores.
Critical services, including trash and recycling, mail, shipping, laundromats, child care, building cleaning and maintenance, auto supply and repair, warehouses/distribution, funeral homes, crematoriums, cemeteries, animal shelters and rescues.
News media.
Financial institutions.
Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations.
Construction.
Defense.
Public safety services like law enforcement, fire prevention and response, EMTs, security, disinfection, cleaning, building code enforcement, snow removal, auto repair.
Vendors that provide critical services or products including logistics, child care, tech support, or contractors with critical government services.
K-12 public and private schools for the purpose of providing meals, housing, facilitating or providing materials for distance learning and providing other essential services to students.
Postsecondary institutions including private and public colleges and universities for the purpose of facilitating distance learning or performing essential functions.
Pastoral services for individuals who are in crisis or in-need of end-of-life services.
Houses of worship may remain open, but must practice social distancing or use electronic platforms.
Professional services, such as legal, title companies, or accounting services, real estate appraisals and transactions.
