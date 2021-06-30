More than six months after Congress approved $16.1 billion in funding for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, local venues are still waiting anxiously for emergency financial support to arrive.
Misty Hunter, whose family has owned and operated the Fox Theater in downtown Montrose since the mid-1960s, applied for the grant on the first day that applications opened. Although they are in the top priority group, they are still waiting.
“I’ve never checked my email this much in my life,” Hunter said.
The application for the grant was lengthy and arduous. According to Ashley King, applicants had to compile financial details going back for three years. King is the executive director of the Ridgway Chautauqua Society, the nonprofit that owns and operates the Sherbino Theater.
“There's a huge amount of document assembly to be done,” King said. “Federal grants are no joke.”
King also applied on the first day possible. The Sherbino Theater is not in the priority group because they were able to maintain programming throughout the pandemic, but it hasn’t been easy.
To keep things going, staff cuts were necessary. King and another administrator have been working 15-hour days managing the organization, making cheese plates and managing tech.
“We are very tired and we are busting our butts to survive,” King said. “But we're surviving.”
The first 50 grants were distributed on June 4, 2021.
A joint statement from a coalition of theater and venue organizations on June 10 urged the Small Business Association to fund all of the remaining grants. The organizations also encouraged their members to write to their congressional representatives.
On June 15, a bipartisan group of senators submitted a joint letter to the head of the SBA, also urging that the process be expedited.
According to the latest numbers from the SBA released on June 28, 16% of the nearly 15,000 applicants have received notice of their awards. A total of 48 grants have been awarded to organizations in Colorado.
~small section break~
Hunter’s family was forced to close the Fox Theater for the first few months of the pandemic. They could reopen under capacity restrictions in the summer of 2020, but were open on-and-off throughout the fall and winter as the movie release schedule was changing constantly.
Hunter’s family also owns the San Juan Theater, which has been shuttered since March 2019 because of decreased traffic.
Many consumers have been shifting towards streaming more media from home. This trend has been only accelerated by the pandemic: many film distributors have opted to release their films, sometimes for a premium, direct on streaming platforms.
Despite the ongoing changes in the media landscape, Hunter said that the Fox Theater still has a place in Montrose.
“I still think people like an audience experience and some people never did: they weren't they weren't going to come anyway so now they can watch it at home,” Hunter said. “It has had an impact and we'll have to see what the long term impact of that is, but I still think people like going to do something especially in a smaller community with limited entertainment choices.”
Hunter said that receiving the grant would give them peace of mind to “ride out the rest of the storm.” If the funding is granted, they will use the grant to pay bills and property taxes.
“It's not like you're ever going to make that money back that you lost in 2020 or even the first part of this year. There's definitely some general business expenses that you can’t avoid.”
At the Sherbino, King said that they would also use the grant for maintaining the building and covering bills. They would also hire people to fill some of the positions they had to cut because of the pandemic.
Some hard-hit venues were not eligible for applying for the grant in the first place. Because they had to show an overall net loss in 2020, the Blue Sage Center for the Arts in Paonia was ineligible because they received another large grant from the state’s historical fund.
“We applied for a large grant from the state of Colorado to refurbish our building. That was showing on our profit and loss statement,” Debra Musikar, the center’s executive director, explained. “Because of that large grant that all went to the building, we could not apply.”
Musikar said that they continued to produce virtual events and keep the community engaged throughout the pandemic, but the SBA grant could have been helpful to support salaries. Musikar had to lay off the four other part-time employees and only recently brought back one part-time employee for 10 hours per week.
“We had to let go of all of them and now I’m doing all those jobs,” Muskiar said.
Hunter felt grateful for the opportunity to apply for this grant to benefit the Fox Theater, but the application and the waiting game have been anything but easy.
“We're excited to receive the funds if we do, but it's been a very difficult process,” Hunter said.
