Special to the MDP
Sibyl (McClanahan) Baker was born 100 years ago in the family house on South 3rd Street and Park Avenue that she still owns. Since then, she has traveled the world, and in 1998 returned to Montrose, which she has always considered home.
She was born in Montrose, Dec. 31, 1922, 100 years ago, to Argus McClanahan and Mildred Quigley and was reared here. Her father was a carpenter, employed by White and Okey, and the family lived for a year at Palisade while he worked at Gypsum.
In a 2018 article on rationing in the Uncompahgre Valley Chronicle, a genealogy publication, Baker said of the Palisade stay: “On wash day mother drew buckets of water from a cistern, carried the water to the kitchen wood-burning stove to heat, and scrubbed the clothes clean on a wooden washboard. It was soon discovered the house was bed bug infested, and so was fumigated with cyanide.”
Ten people lived in the house, which was huge. That house still stands today and is part of a winery in Palisade. In recent years Sibyl visited the winery and showed the owners a picture of herself in the house on her 3rd birthday.
The family returned to Montrose after a year and again lived in the family home built by her grandmother in 1906. Her father, a carpenter, helped build the Montrose County Courthouse. and the old Elks building while they lived here. He died at the age of 45. Her mother died in 1996 when she was 96 years old, so long age runs in the family.
The house was on a gravel road and Sibyl said that in the early days only Main Street was paved; all the side streets were gravel.
The unusual spelling, Sibyl, is from Ancient Greek mythology and means prophetess. Sibyl is depicted as a woman of prodigious old age.
Sibyl graduated from Montrose High school in 1940 and said a number of her classmates have also lived to be 100, so that must have been a lucky year.
Sibyl was attending the Women’s College in Denver when she met her future husband, Bob Baker, on a blind date to go dancing at Elitch Gardens. Her husband’s name was DeWitt B. Baker, but Sibyl chose to call him Bob and the name stuck for the rest of his life.
Sibyl said, “He and a couple of his friends owned jointly a Model-T Ford named Abigail. At the close of my freshman year of college the two boys and Bob drove me home to Montrose in Abigail. We had at least six flat tires, each having to be patched, so it was a long trip back to Montrose.”
Bob was career military and was a pilot stationed at Wilmington, Delaware. Sibyl went to Omaha, Nebraska, to visit him and they were married that weekend … Sept. 21, 1942. Sibyl said, “My nylons had a run so I went shopping. Not one pair of nylons in all the stores … but one pair of brown lace stockings was for sale, which I wore at my wedding.”
That was during WWII rationing and Sibyl told the following story: “Tires were non-existent to buy. A friend told me his father bargained with a neighbor to buy tires he was using as flower beds. The father replanted the flowers, emptied the dirt and found a couple of usable tires.”
Bob and Sibyl had two sons. Grant and Dewitt “Buddy” Barnard Baker Jr. Grant is deceased; Buddy lives in Washington, D.C.
The Bakers lived all over the world as Bob pursued his career with the military. In the United States they lived in Delaware, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Texas. Foreign posts included St. Johns, Newfoundland, and Ankara, Turkey.
“While stationed in Ankara a military coup took over the government,” Sibyl said. “And we were confined to quarters. I looked out the window to see Buddy talking with a Turkish soldier and examining his machine gun.”
After a year in Turkey the Bakers went to San Antonio, Texas, where Bob was discharged. He then began a new career with the FAA and they moved to Fort Worth, Texas. Bob died in 1995, and in 1998 Sibyl returned to where she started, Montrose.
Sibyl is artistic. She said, “I’m either doing genealogy or have had a paint brush in my hand all my life.”
She has studied with famous artists and her home is filled with art, some she purchased and much she has painted herself. “My only claim to fame,” Sibyl said, poking fun at herself, “was when I won first place in an art show.” She also has a great voice and has sung in many church choirs.
On Dec. 31, 2022, Sibyl will observe her birthday with a quiet gathering of a few invited friends to eat cookies, drink eggnog, and tell a few stories.
She lives independently in her home. Though physically not able to do many things, she is mentally alert.
Sibyl, after living in both the United States and abroad, has returned to her home in Montrose, proving, once again, “Home is where the heart is.”