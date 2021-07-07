freedom ride group pic

The entire group of cyclists gathered for a pre-ride group photo at Rotary Park on July 1, 2021. 

 (Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)

Before the fireworks exploded over Montrose throughout the holiday weekend, dozens of cyclists of all ages in various levels of costume convened at Rotary Park for a ride around town. The ride was organized by the Montrose Area Bicycle Alliance (MABA), a non-profit that seeks to raise awareness about utilitarian biking and advocates for improved biking infrastructure. 

“It was great to see people dressed up in red, white and blue,” MABA organizer Jeff Rice said. “It’s a holiday weekend: people were excited for something to do. And the layout is just great to meet at a park and be able to socialize, then go for a ride.”

In addition to colorful costumes, some attendees also decked out their bicycles in red, white and blue regalia. 

The 6-mile route traversed the town of Montrose, which Rice said was intentional to show people safe places to cross busy roads and access the riverfront trail system. 

“It showed people some different routes in town they're not used to because they're used to driving,” Rice said. 

The event fostered connections between bikers of all ages and skill levels. Caroline Kilbane has met people to go on rides with at previous MABA events.

“It brings people together and gives them a sense of community,” Kilbane said. “I've met a lot of people here that I've gone on a ride with outside of one of these events, so it's nice to have other people ride with you at all different skill levels. You can meet people much more advanced than you and get some tips.” 

Leah Howard enjoyed the welcoming community and the relaxing ride. 

Cyclists circle the roundabout at the intersection of North Ninth Ave and Grand Ave on July 1, 2021.

“I feel like the bicycle community is all about inclusivity, so of course we're gonna show up for our MABA crew and get a nice ride in while we're at it,” Howard said. 

Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

