Train up a child in the way he should go, even when he grows older he will not abandon it. (Proverbs 22:6 NASB)
Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness… (Isaiah 5:20 NASB)
Some 60 years ago, an animated version of Sleeping Beauty was released. I came across and interpretation of this film that I think speaks to the moral concern of a parent (Peterson 2017). A baby girl, Princess Aurora, was born to the King and Queen and a royal Christening was planned. Everyone in the kingdom was invited except the evil fairy Maleficent. Now, when we think of the word maleficent, it means the working of evil or harm to cause destruction. Therefore, the parents were trying to exclude evil from coming near their child. However, the evil fairy showed up uninvited and angered over not being invited. She then cursed Aurora to prick her finger on the spindle of a spinning wheel and die. Aurora is taken away and hidden in the woods with three good fairies. There she’s kept hidden from Maleficent [evil].
Now as the story progresses, we see that this sheltered and isolated life doesn’t prepare her for the day that she will inevitably encounter evil. Moreover, her immaturity and inability to manage life’s obstacles is evident in the day that she meets a stranger in the woods and soon after believing that she’s fallen in love. Obviously, she has fallen in infatuation, because love is something that takes time, effort, commitment.
One detail I passed over in the story, after Maleficent’s cursing, the king ordered the destruction of all the spinning wheels in the kingdom. And there is an irony that we’ve got to see. Him being the king he has the authority to issue such a degree and the might to execute that degree. Yet, he fails to destroy all the spinning wheels in the kingdom. That is the symbolic truth that we are unable to suppress evil. Try as we might, operating within our purview and still we cannot quash maleficent.
The day comes when Maleficent is able to lure Aurora away. Her guardians are unable to keep her from harm. She follows the allure of Maleficent to a spinning wheel and she pricks her finger.
The king and queen tried to protect their child and acted in way they thought would keep her safe. And it’s here where I find Jesus’ words to His disciples very fitting. “I [Jesus] am not asking You [Father] to take them [disciples] out of the world, but to keep them away from the evil one” (John 17:15 NASB). You see, Aurora’s parents did take her out of the world, so to speak and failed to prepare her for the evil that is in the world.
So, as I consider my role as a dad. I can understand the king and queen’s motivation for trying to exclude all evil out of my son’s life, but that’s just not realistic. Moreover, the ancient world where Biblical figures grew up also had evil in it. Champions of the faith throughout church history lived their lives in a world with evil in it. The people in my life that influenced me in the faith have lived their lives in the world with evil in it. My son, who I pray walks in the way of faith will have to do so in this evil and fallen world. So my prayer for him is based on Jesus’ prayer for His disciples, that although he will live and minister in the world, that God would keep him away from the evil one.