A trespassing complaint led to an on-and-off-again pursuit down U.S. 50, that ended with the driver of a reportedly stolen vehicle being Tasered and taken into custody.
Ending the chase took the cooperation of the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and Montrose Police Department, as well as tire-puncturing devices that took out all four of the suspect’s tires.
“He had a total disregard for human life; very, very dangerous,” Sheriff Gene Lillard said Monday evening, about a half-hour after the suspect was arrested near Flat Top. “He needed to be off the streets. He was definitely a hazard to our citizens.”
The man was undergoing evaluation at Montrose Memorial Hospital as of deadline; Lillard said he would be booked into jail, possibly on allegations of eluding, reckless endangerment, trespassing and driving a stolen automobile.
The suspect’s name was not immediately released.
At about 6 p.m. Monday, a deputy responded near Cimarron in eastern Montrose County, on reports of a suspicious vehicle attempting to trespass onto property there.
The driver of a white Dodge pickup, bearing California plates, allegedly ignored the deputy who attempted to contact him, and took off at a low rate of speed, refusing to pull over.
The deputy followed the vehicle down U.S. 50 toward Montrose, where it veered toward 74 Road, but the driver still would not pull over. Instead, he allegedly made obscene gestures and yelled crude words at the deputy.
At one point during the incident, the man reportedly threatened “if we pulled him over again, it would get worse for us,” a deputy said on radio traffic.
Lillard confirmed there had been such threats.
The Dodge’s driver returned to the highway and then took off at a high rate of speed, hitting the city limits.
For safety reasons, deputies backed off the chase, but with the other agencies, kept track of the vehicle.
The MPD deployed Stop Sticks, which flattened two of the tires; deputies’ Stop Sticks took out the remaining ones, but the suspect kept driving, taking the San Juan Bypass, then traveled down 63.50 Road.
Deputies penned him in as he neared Flat Top. Throughout negotiations that followed boxing him in, the man acted strangely and refused to show his hands, Lillard said.
A deputy deployed a Taser and the suspect was taken into custody. Lillard said the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The MCSO was in the process of searching the vehicle Monday night; Lillard said the man appeared to have been living in it. Deputies recovered a large amount of cash, but no weapons, he said.
