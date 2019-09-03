Investigators are on scene in the Eckert area, after a man was shot in the neck at a home there early this morning.
Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said the injured man was taken to the Delta County Memorial Hospital first, then to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, in critical condition.
The suspect fled the scene; there was no known description.
A woman in the home, the exact location of which was not provided, called authorities at about 2:30 a.m. to report the shooting, Taylor said.
“If the public hears anything about who may have shot this individual, they should call Delta County Dispatch or Crime Stoppers,” Taylor said. “Any information could be valuable information.
Delta dispatch is at 970-874-2015. Delta County Crime Stoppers is at 970-874-8810.
