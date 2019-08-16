An “all hands on deck” response to a man with a gun ended after the suspect was chased through several yards and ultimately tasered — virtually at the doorstep of Columbine Middle School.
The incident occurred in the middle of the afternoon Friday.
Steven Jones, 33, was ultimately arrested on suspicion of drug offenses, although the investigation is not complete and formal charges are pending. According to jail records, he was being held on a $60,000 bond. A court date was not available Friday evening.
An observant member of the public called police at about 2:45 p.m. to report a man, dressed in a black shirt and gray hat, waving a gun around in the 600 block of Roma Court.
“The reporting party got amazing information and was very detailed, and helped our officers take care of the problem in a pretty quick fashion,” Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said.
The witness supplied a detailed clothing and vehicle description, including a license plate number.
Police responded immediately, deeming the matter an imminent public safety risk.
Jones reportedly left the area in a vehicle with three other people (two of whom have also been jailed, per Smith), which drove north down South Mesa Avenue before stopping near the back field of Columbine Middle School.
Jones did not comply with instructions, but kept reaching back into the vehicle before fleeing on foot with a backpack, Smith alleged.
Officers pursued him east, through yards on Chatam and Bristol drives; Jones hopped several fences while trying to get away, Smith said.
People with Jones in the vehicle told other officers that he was armed, Smith also said.
The Colorado State Patrol responded to help with the situation; the police also requested the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Tigo.
During a canvass of the neighborhood, officers spotted Jones, who ran back toward the middle school, Smith said.
There, he was taken down with a Taser “almost at the front doors of Columbine Middle School,” the commander reported.
Jones could be charged as a special offender because of the weapon and Smith said there might also be charges related to how close he was to a school. Jones is also a habitual traffic offender, Smith said.
“We are so grateful for the state patrol and sheriff’s office for lending a hand with this case. The patrol team that was on performed flawlessly under very stressful circumstances and our detectives division was also out assisting,” he said.
“This was an all-hands-on-deck call, for sure. The public safety risk of someone actively waving a gun around in the middle of the afternoon, in the middle of our town, that is completely unacceptable.
“It’s probably one of the most significant public safety and officer-safety risks you can imagine. Clearly, a desperate person, brandishing a firearm and then willing to run through people’s yards — I can’t imagine how horribly this might have gone for people.”
Without a swift response from assisting agencies, the police might not have been able to capture Jones so quickly, Smith added.
After Jones was in custody, Tigo and his handler helped the police locate the backpack Jones was said to have been wearing when he took off.
During the course of the investigation, authorities found a firearm, a box of ammunition, “potential distribution-level” narcotics, and, in the car, a body armor — bullet-resistant vest.
Police are investigating to determine whether Friday’s incident is linked to other recent, high-risk incidents.
“This kind of call, all the resources are expended … because of the public safety risks it presented,” Smith said, adding that all of the involved officers should be commended.
The frequency of these types of calls appears to be picking up, he also said.
“It is difficult to even describe how it feels nowadays to talk about these incidents. Just a few years ago, this would have been the biggest call of our year.
“And now it seems like we have a very significant call, it feels like, once a week.”
