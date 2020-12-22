An Olathe-area man died Monday, after the tractor portion of the semi he was performing routine maintenance on fell on top of him.
Neighbors rushed to help the man and were able to pull him free as first responders made their way to his address on Golden Court. As deputies and others were en route, however, the 55-year-old man was reported as unconscious and not breathing.
When deputies, paramedics and assisting officers from the Montrose Police Department arrived, the man had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
His identity has not been released.
According to the preliminary investigation, the man had been changing oil when the semi came off its jack stands and fell onto him.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the family,” Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ty Cox said.
