Marilyn Alice Woker Landon was born in San Diego on December 1, 1945. She is survived by her husband Eliot Laird Landon, Jr., her son Eliot Laird Landon III also of Montrose, and two grandsons Eliot Laird Landon IV and Dexter Donovan Landon of Cedaredge.
In the mid 1950's, when Marilyn was 10 years, old she fell in love with Ann Sothern's character on the sitcom "Private Secretary", so she became one. At 15 she worked in the business office of a liquor store counting receipts. With a $50 scholarship from Bank of America, Marilyn attended San Diego State College, earning a degree in office management in the business school. On a blind date she met her husband of 52 years. They were married in 1967 one month after graduation.
Marilyn was an executive secretary at Bullock's Department Store and Scanlon Electronic in Los Angeles, supporting her husband as he attended graduate school at UCLA. With her left foot rocking her newborn son, she typed his father's dissertation. Later Marilyn managed his growing consulting practice, preparing consulting reports, handling finances, and coordinating clients.
The family moved to Boulder, Houston, Phoenix and finally Montrose in 2004. In each place she nurtured her family and created a beautiful home.
In her last days he took joy in genealogy, however dementia made some of the results suspect. She died in Valley Manor's Memory Care unit peacefully. In lieu of flowers, please find a quiet gentle place and reflect on your life. Vow to spend the rest of it serving others.
