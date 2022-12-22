martha jr the christmas cactus

Martha Jr. the Christmas Cactus. 

 (Linda Corwine McIntosh/Special to the MDP)

My mom passed away several years ago but she left us a great Christmas story with her little Christmas cactus that was affectionately named Martha. This is the true story of Martha.

If memory serves me right, I was away at college when my mom acquired Martha. That’s a clue how old Martha really is, but we won’t talk about that. Anyway, my mom had quite a green thumb and she would manage to bring the old girl into bloom for the holidays year after year. Over time she started referring to the plant as Martha. I don’t think the name really had any significance. It was just a name she came up with. After all, she called her car Old Nellie.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?