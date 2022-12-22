My mom passed away several years ago but she left us a great Christmas story with her little Christmas cactus that was affectionately named Martha. This is the true story of Martha.
If memory serves me right, I was away at college when my mom acquired Martha. That’s a clue how old Martha really is, but we won’t talk about that. Anyway, my mom had quite a green thumb and she would manage to bring the old girl into bloom for the holidays year after year. Over time she started referring to the plant as Martha. I don’t think the name really had any significance. It was just a name she came up with. After all, she called her car Old Nellie.
I think Martha was probably just a plant that she picked up at the grocery store to use for a small holiday table decoration. But over time the little plant grew and grew and became a pretty large houseplant. Over the years my mom had to move a few times and Martha made every move right alongside of her.
When my mom passed away and left Martha orphaned, my oldest daughter adopted her, and my other daughter and I took a cuttings off of her. If you’ve never tried taking a cutting (propagating) from a Christmas cactus it’s super easy. The leaves of the cactus have a series of little joints and some of them will form a Y shape. Just cut the segment that you want at the foot part of the Y-shaped stem. It’s best to have two or three jointed segments on your cutting. It just makes sense to take your cutting from healthy foliage.
You can insert the cutting into a small flower pot that contains good quality potting soil or it can be placed into a small container of water. Either way should work. If you choose to use the potting soil method, gently poke the cutting into the soil about half way up the first lower segment and water it. If you choose to start the new plant in water, let the cutting sit, out of direct sun, for a day. This will callous the cut part and keep it from rotting. Then place it into the container of water so the plant is only inserted about half way up the lower half of the stem. In about a month the little cutting will start producing roots.
This is where I have to get back to my story and tell you about starting my little cutting. I always take my Christmas cactus outside for a summer vacation in the shade on my deck. When I brought it back indoors in late summer a little piece of stem broke off. Being the kind hearted soul that I am, I eventually picked it up and brought it into the house and put it in a little tin cup that was sitting on the counter at the time and added some water. I later put it on the kitchen window sill and tried to check the water level if the thought to do so ever occurred to me. Most of the time the water was really low, and a couple of times it completely ran out of water. I thought I’d transplant it before Thanksgiving but I got busy and that never happened. My next goal was to put it in a pot with soil before Christmas, but so far that just hasn’t happened.
Now that I think about it, this is the great-great granddaughter of Martha and I feel horrible about how I’ve been treating her. I can’t believe the poor little thing is blooming right now, just in time for Christmas! That’s so exciting! In spite of all of the plant abuse that I’ve put her through all of her life, she’s blooming right there in the tin cup that I put her in the fall. Do you suppose she’s grateful that I saved her little life?
Now I’m faced with a bit of a dilemma. Transplanting a blooming plant causes stress on the plant. But I’m sure blooming in a container of water isn’t good for it either. Oh the agony of decisions!
I guess the bottom line is I’m going to treat her with the dignity and respect that she deserves. I’ve made up my mind to give her the Christmas present of a pot to grow in. I’m going to dig through my collection of pots, find one that’s just right for her, clean it up, put fresh potting soil in it, and plant her.
I’m a little short of room when it comes to another houseplant right now but I’m going to make it a priority to find her a nice location, away from intense direct sunlight and drafts. And I promise I won’t put her back on the cold window sill where she somehow managed to survive for so long.
I don’t know about you but I like the way this Christmas story is turning out. I’m thinking you might even want to start a tradition of handing down a treasured plant. I hear there are people who have had their Christmas cactus for twenty years or more. I’m going to see if I might be able to break that record.
I hope you’ll have a Christmas and New Year that’s as happy as the one little Martha Jr. is going to have. I think instead of visions of sugarplums I’m going to fall asleep dreaming of a name for the little girl. I hope all your Christmas stories have happy endings!
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a CSU Advanced Master Gardener, ISA-certified arborist and commercial pesticide applicator.
