Montrose Center for the Arts (MCA) proudly presents featured artist Tim Brady, an award-winning watercolor artist from Grand Junction.
A collection of Brady’s bright and vivid watercolor paintings will be on display throughout the month of May in the Center’s gallery. MCA will have a live reception featuring Brady’s art on Friday, May 7 from 5-7pm.
Complimentary wine and appetizers will be available. Unfortunately, Brady will be unable to attend Friday’s reception, but he will be back in Montrose for a “meet and greet” reception at MCA Thursday May 13, 5-6pm followed by a critique session from 6-7:30pm.
Brady practiced Chiropractic medicine for 31 years in Grand Junction before retiring in 2009.
He remains active as an adjunct professor at Colorado Christian University teaching anatomy and physiology, and biodiversity. He is also a very experienced artist and has painted in oils, acrylics and watercolors, but he greatly prefers watercolor. Brady has been the President of the Western Colorado Watercolor Society since 2015.
Brady has facilitated and taught both watercolor and studio classes. What he enjoys the most is painting and drawing quickly, working with live models, Plein Aire and photographs. He also enjoys working with students who want to learn how to improve their artwork.
Brady’s critique session is open to all artists at no charge. Those in attendance can bring two watercolor paintings for him to critique and help fix if needed. This event will be held Thursday May 13, 6:00-7:30 pm at the MCA.
We just changed all the artwork in the gallery, so be sure to drop by to view the new additions. Some new artists have also just joined the Art Center. Exciting times at Montrose Center for the Arts! Hope to see you there.
