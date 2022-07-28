Purchase Access

Montrose Center for the Arts is excited to present as our guest artists 2 very talented Western artists this month – Susan Humphrey and Carla Stroh. Susan is a lifelong Montrose artist and was raised on a local ranch. Carla lives off-grid on a ranch in Wyoming, and both are no strangers to horses.

Carla filters her love of life, family, friends and animals through the colors of her mind, expressing that love in her artwork. A seasoned cowgirl, Carla transitions easily from horse trainer to renowned western artist. There is music in her soul, family in her heart, and her next big adventure on her mind. She prefers to see the world astride one of her beautiful Arab Endurance horses.



