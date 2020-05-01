MHS Sign

Montrose County School District announced they will celebrate the Class of 2020 with a vehicular procession drive-through commencement.

Montrose County School District will celebrate the Class of 2020 with a vehicular procession drive-through commencement May 17 in lieu of previously scheduled August ceremonies.

The district announced Friday the drive-through commencement for Olathe High School would take place at noon and for Montrose High School at 2 p.m.

The district is working with public health and law enforcement to ensure the health and safety of all participants involved in the celebrations.

According to a district press release, principals will share more details about the events soon, which may include the route information and the possibility of an August celebration.

