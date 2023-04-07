If you or someone you know has a child ready to start kindergarten, visit https://tinyurl.com/kReg-2023 for details on how to get your child enrolled.
Montrose County School District (MCSD) is opening kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year. The registration process is open to all children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 1. Parents and guardians can register their children at their neighborhood elementary school between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, starting April 10.
Apply online using instructions at the link above, and come in person on registration day to meet the school staff and the kindergarten team, tour the kindergarten classrooms, pick up your child’s swag bag, sign up for the beginning of school assessments, and much more.
The registration process is an opportunity for parents and guardians to enroll their children in kindergarten for the upcoming school year. During kindergarten registration, parents and guardians will need to provide a birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of residency.
It is important to note that parents and guardians are encouraged to register their children as soon as possible in order to have a great start for their child’s education.
Montrose County School District's kindergarten classroom instruction is designed to help children develop the necessary skills for academic success, including reading, writing, and math.
In addition to academic instruction, the program also emphasizes social development, physical education and art.
For kindergarten registration questions: call Llaneli Hernandez (970) 252-7933 or Beatriz Trevino (970) 252-7938.
