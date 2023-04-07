If you or someone you know has a child ready to start kindergarten, visit https://tinyurl.com/kReg-2023 for details on how to get your child enrolled.   

Montrose County School District (MCSD) is opening kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year. The registration process is open to all children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 1. Parents and guardians can register their children at their neighborhood elementary school between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, starting April 10.



