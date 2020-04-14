At the April 14 Montrose County School District Board of Education virtual meeting, Superintendent Stephen Schiell announced the tentative graduation dates for Olathe and Montrose high school seniors.
Olathe High School's graduation is scheduled for Aug. 9 at noon and Montrose High School's graduation is scheduled on Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. Both graduation ceremonies will take place at the Montrose County Event Center, with the caveat that plans will change based upon the current state of COVID-19 at that time.
Montrose High School Principal James Barnhill and Olathe High School Principal Brown came up with the date and times for graduation and Schiell wanted to inform the school board ahead of making the announcement to students and parents.
"Now, we all have to remember as COVID-19 continues, that could be an issue if it's not safe to have graduation," Schiell said. "But, we really do want it to happen and I know the board does, the students do, I know parents do and I know our principal and all their staff all want to have graduation for seniors as well."
As the district continues phase 2 of its distance learning plan, Schiell reminded all students, including seniors, the remainder of the school year is not a blow off time.
"Make sure you get it done, so you can go across the stage and graduate," he said.
Seniors and their families will be notified of the new graduation dates and any additional details on Wednesday, April 15.
Schiell also informed the school board how Jessica Beller, director of instructional services, and the district made a request to the state Colorado Department of Education to change the district's closing date to Friday, May 15. That is 2.5 days less than what is on the district's academic calendar. The state did send a positive affirmation of that change.
