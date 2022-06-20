The MCSD board unanimously approved a negotiated wage settlement between the district and the Uncompahgre Valley Education Association during a school board meeting last week.
UVEA, which negotiated with the district for four days, secured a 9.4% increase in employee salary and benefits. A cost-of-living adjustment accounted for 5.6% of the 9.4 total and is one of the highest COLA increases MCSD staff has ever received.
Last year, the UVEA negotiated for a 3.75% COLA increase. In years prior, the increase usually hovered around 2 to 3%.
The district is allocating $3.5 million from its general fund to pay for the 9.4% increase. The district allocated $2.7 million for pay increases last year.
“In the past two years with COVID, we’re losing educators left and right, and it’s not just a Montrose thing. It’s national,” said Kyle Ayer, licensed co-president of UVEA. “Anything we can do to help keep educators where they’re supposed to be is a good thing. We were really excited with the outcome and happy with the work that was done.”
“I felt the negotiations went well,” said Sandra Helkin, the ESP co-president of UVEA. “We worked well with the district. That was a good outcome.”
Each district staff member will receive a 5.6% salary increase. That includes positions in facility, technology, transportation and building level support departments, which all received pay bumps to at least $14 an hour.
UVEA also secured an improvement in salary schedules for eligible and licensed educational support professional staff members, which averages to approximately 1.5% of the 9.4% increase.
Additional benefits in the package include lanes and clock hours. Staff members can accumulate lanes or clock hours, depending on position, to receive additional compensation.
The settlement also addressed medical insurance coverage for district staff, helping round out what the union views as a quality all-around package.
“We are thrilled to offer all Montrose County School District employees the most generous compensation package in over a decade. Our students deserve an exemplary educational experience and we strive to recruit and retain the inspiring individuals who have dedicated their lives to meeting this need,” MCSD Superintendent Carrie Stephenson said.
The settlement comes nearly a year after the district reported having faced multiple challenges: retaining teachers and attracting new ones. COVID-related stresses and a hectic real estate market helped contribute to those obstacles.
But the union, and MCSD, shared similar goals during negotiations — the former wanted to increase pay and benefits for district staff. MCSD welcomed both, spokesperson Matt Jenkins said, and the district received additional support from the state this year.
All of the $3.5 million allocated toward the package comes from financial assistance issued by the state.
“It really articulates our priority to make sure that we are compensating teachers we have and drawing in great teachers and a range of different employees,” Jenkins said.
Salaries and benefits make up about 86% of MCSD’s operating budget in the general fund. The district wants to pass on to employees any new money the district receives from the state each year, said Mike Madden, controller in the business and finance department for MCSD.
Of the $3.5 million, the COLA increase accounts for approximately $2.3 million, Aller said.
Helkin, a union member for 15 years and officer for two, said she believes the package is a “signal of the economic times right now.”
Aller, a three-year union officer and a member for six years, said the union has had various outcomes but that the package this year is better than negotiations from previous years.
“It kind of just depends on the funding from the state and right now there seems to be quite a bit of funding coming down that pipeline,” Aller said.
MCSD employees were offered additional benefits in April through an expanded wellness package, which allows staff to select from multiple options for recreation in the region, such as at the Ouray Hot Springs and an annual pass to state parks. The package is available to all staff members.
Aller said UVEA will strive for the best possible outcome next year in negotiations with MCSD. Both parties negotiate the joint master contract agreement on an annual basis.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press