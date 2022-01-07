As students return to classrooms on Jan. 5, Montrose County School District is going through the lengthy process of planning how to implement new federal and state guidelines for quarantines and isolation periods.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new guidelines for isolating and quarantining on Dec. 27, 2021, as the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading around the country. More than one million cases were reported in the U.S. on Monday.
Montrose County reported 67 new cases on Monday, a sharp uptick from the 17 cases reported on the previous Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
The omicron variant of the coronavirus is quickly becoming the predominant strain in Colorado and the rest of the country. Preliminary data suggests that the variant is more transmissible than other strains, but leads to less severe infections.
The state of Colorado also adopted the new guidelines that cut the isolation period for people who test positive in half to five days. For the next five days, they should wear tight-fitting masks when interacting with others. Vaccinated and boosted individuals that test positive do not need to isolate as long as they wear a good mask.
Also, people who have been exposed to the virus should only stay in quarantine for five days if they remain asymptomatic. In both cases, people should wear well-fitting masks for the following five days after leaving isolation.
Montrose County School District is actively working on how to implement the guidelines, which is a lengthy process: multiple departments from human resources to school nurses will need to take time to coordinate and anticipate questions from staff and parents.
Matt Jenkins, MSCD public information officer, did not specify a time that the new guidelines would be implemented, but said that it will be sometime very soon.
“We are taking the revised guidance under consideration and are actively working to revise our COVID-19 school and district policies,” Jenkins said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone