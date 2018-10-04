Update: The Montrose County Sheriff's Office was dispatched Thursday morning to the report of an individual who was pointing a gun at traffic from the suspect's house in the 22100 block of Government Springs Road. The suspect barricaded himself in the residence and the Special Response Team was deployed. After multiple attempts to make contact with the suspect, Sgt. Keith Sanders released Deputy K-9 Oxx as the suspect came out of the residence. Oxx was able to apprehend the suspect safely and the suspect was taken into custody. Government Springs Road is now open to all traffic.

Ongoing situation: Be advised that there is currently an ongoing situation involving a barricaded subject in the area of Government Springs Road. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time. More information will be released as it is available.

Information from the Montrose County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. 

